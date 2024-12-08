Tamara Ecclestone has stopped wearing jewellery in public since her home was burgled.

The 40-year-old heiress - who is married to Jay Rutland and has Fifi, 10, and four-year-old Serena with him - became the victim of a robbery when thieves made off with £25 million in cash and valuables in late 2019 and has now admitted that she even goes without her wedding ring when she is not at home.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I don’t wear any jewellery if I am out, not even my wedding ring. I have security with me all the time. But if I am out with my girls, Fifi and Serena, I don’t really want something to happen or for them to see security intervening.

"I tell myself it’s just material things and really it doesn’t matter.

"I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t need to wear all the bling."

The model - who is the daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone and has a reported net worth of almost £300 million herself - refuses to give up her London home because it is her "happy place" but admitted that it took her some time to "settle back in" after the ordeal had taken place and that she is yet to tell her eldest everything about the incident.

She said: "I won’t be pushed out of this house. This is my happy place.

“It took me a while to settle back in. I think anyone who has experienced returning home after a burglary can relate but we have moved on as a family, I still haven’t told Fifi exactly what happened because she can be quite anxious, especially at the moment with her school exams."

In late 2021, Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese, and Alessandro Donati were jailed for eight years each after they were convicted of conspiracy to burgle.