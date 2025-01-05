Taylor Hill relaxes by drawing.

Taylor Hill loves to draw

The 28-year-old model loves settling down with her sketch pad when she needs to “unwind” or explore her creative side.

She told Grazia magazine: “The last thing people would guess about me [is that] I love to draw.

“It’s a creative outlet and a way to unwind and express myself.”

Taylor – who is married to Daniel Fryer – also enjoys being in the kitchen and is particularly known for her “healthy” cookies.

She said: “My signature ‘healthy’ chocolate chip cookies are indulgent but packed with nutritious ingredients. A guilt-free treat.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel always turns to her favourite TV show, ‘New Girl’, if she needs cheering up.

She admitted: “I’m obsessed with ‘New Girl’ and always find myself rewatching it – it lifts my mood and the characters feel like old friends.”

Taylor also shared the “simple yet powerful” piece of advice she was once given that has proven pivotal in her life.

She said: “The last great piece of advice I was given [was] ‘No is a full sentence’.

“It’s such simple yet powerful advice and it’s helped me set boundaries.”

The brunette beauty recently got away to “recharge” on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

She said: “My recent trip to Mustique was magical. I embraced the laid-back vibes and let myself recharge.

“I spent my days reading and relaxing on the beach and shopping at Pink House.”

Meanwhile, Taylor praised the “genius” work of author Sarah J. Maas.

Asked the last book she had read, she said: “’Throne of Glass’ by Sarah J. Maas. I adore her work, she’s a storytelling genius.

“The book follows Celaena, a skilled assassin navigating a deadly competition, court intrigue and a mysterious power.

“I loved the mix of action and suspense and the depth of the characters.”