Teetotal actor Tom Holland has launched his own non-alcoholic beer.

The 28-year-old ' Spider-Man: Homecoming' star gave up booze in 2022 and admits he often felt self-conscious when ordering an alcohol-free beverage in a pub - so he has come up with his own beer brand called Bero to help other non-drinkers feel more comfortable while out socialising.

He told The Times newspaper: "A lot of the labels of non-alcoholic beers are blue. You’ve got Becks blue. Heineken is blue. Guinness is blue. Corona is blue.

"So I feel like I would be in the bar with this klaxon going off like: 'I don’t drink and I have a problem'.

"I wanted to create something …. that meant you could go into a bar and ask for a household name that represented sobriety but was under the radar, so that people like me could go to the pub and just feel as if they belong as much as anyone."

The brand has launched three products - an IPA, a wheat beer and a pilsner - in the US and it's being followed by a launch in the UK this month and Tom admits he's been offered plenty of brand deals over the years but he wanted to invest him time into a project he felt passionate about.

He added: "I’ve always wanted to do something like this, I just never came across anything that I felt particularly passionate about.

"I’ve had offers to start up sportswear brands and stuff like that. But the world doesn’t need … muscle T-shirts from me. I never felt like I would give it 100 per cent.

"But this felt like a really good thing to do. Promoting a healthier lifestyle is something that I really believe in."

As well as launching his beer brand, Tom is also celebrating his recent engagement to fellow Hollywood star Zendaya.

The loved-up duo went public with their romance back in 2021, and Zendaya recently admitted she feels "extra safe" whenever she works with Tom.

The actress told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 per cent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."