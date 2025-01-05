Tilda Swinton has finally learned to "value" her family history.

Tilda Swinton has revealed why she has finally learned to 'value' her family history

The 64-year-old actress is part of an Scots family whose members can trace their lineage to the ninth century and while she initially was very determined to get out and make her own way in the world, she has now learned to appreciate her heritage after being entrusted with the care of ancient trees that have been kept alive through the generations.

Speaking on 'CBS Sundays', she said: "Very, before...very lazy my family! They kind of came over out of the mists, Vikings, I suppose, and they've been there ever since. But it's really strange because I didn't really [feel a connection] for years and recently I've been taken my surprise by how much it means. I have the privilege of now caretaking, certain trees, that have been in my family for a long time.

"And it means something to me. Trees, in land, where my parents lived for years. Knowing that those trees were planted by my great-great-great-great-greats, whatever, is significant somehow. And again, incredibly luxurious.

"I think when I left school, I wanted to go and find my own world and I didn't think my family's world was going to nourish me. I thought 'Thank you, I'm out, I'm done, wonderful!"

"But now - and maybe this is just something that happens at a certain stage in life - I am valuing it and realising things that I am nourished by on a daily basis by my family roots. "

The 'Room Next Door' star has also developed a "reliance on nature" at this point in her life and has found that it has given her a "bond" with her family and ancestors.

She said: "For example, an absolute reliance on nature. That's a huge bond with my parents, with my grandparents, with my great grandparents. The fact that they planted those trees way back then and I now have the responsibility of looking after them. That's huge."