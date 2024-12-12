Timothee Chalamet found Bob Dylan's praise to be "deeply validating".
The 28-year-old actor portrays Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown', the new biographical drama film, and Timothee was thrilled to see the musical legend praise his performance.
The Hollywood star told 'Extra': "He's a man of few words.
"He's probably said fewer words publicly in his life than I've said in this interview alone, so to get some sort of … affirmation - deeply validating. And everything we do in life, we want our heroes to, should they even know about us, affirm us, so the fact that he did, it's more than I could ever ask for, and hopefully he doesn't delete it."
The actor and Dylan, 83, have never actually had a one-on-one conversation, and Timothee doesn't have any plans to reach out to the award-winning star, either.
The actor explained: "He's a reclusive figure, he's a mysterious figure, and those that have had a career like Bob's that can remain elusive, good on them. We should … let them be."
Dylan previously took to social media to heap praise on Timothee, describing him as a "brilliant actor".
The 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker wrote on X: "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book. (sic)"
Tagged in Bob Dylan Timothée Chalamet