Timothee Chalamet found Bob Dylan's praise to be "deeply validating".

Timothee Chalamet stars in the new biopic

The 28-year-old actor portrays Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown', the new biographical drama film, and Timothee was thrilled to see the musical legend praise his performance.

The Hollywood star told 'Extra': "He's a man of few words.

"He's probably said fewer words publicly in his life than I've said in this interview alone, so to get some sort of … affirmation - deeply validating. And everything we do in life, we want our heroes to, should they even know about us, affirm us, so the fact that he did, it's more than I could ever ask for, and hopefully he doesn't delete it."

The actor and Dylan, 83, have never actually had a one-on-one conversation, and Timothee doesn't have any plans to reach out to the award-winning star, either.

The actor explained: "He's a reclusive figure, he's a mysterious figure, and those that have had a career like Bob's that can remain elusive, good on them. We should … let them be."

Dylan previously took to social media to heap praise on Timothee, describing him as a "brilliant actor".

The 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker wrote on X: "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book. (sic)"