Timothee Chalamet was fined after arriving to the London premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' on an e-bike.

Timothee Chalamet was fined for parking his e-bike incorrectly

The 29-year-old actor - who has the lead role in the Bob Dylan biopic - resorted to a pay-per-use vehicle to get to the BFI Southbank in time for the event on Tuesday (14.01.26) after his car got stuck in traffic, but his "ecological" mode of transport saw him slapped with a small financial penalty after he failed to park the bike correctly afterwards.

Asked about his mode of transport on French talk show 'Quotidien', Timothee told host Yann Romain Barthes: "The idea is that I have no idea… there was a traffic jam and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there and I got a £65 fine."

Pictures of Timothee on the mud-covered Lime bike at the premiere were seen around the world, which prompted the 'Wonka' star to joke receiving the fine was even more "horrible" as a result.

Speaking in French, he continued: "And actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them."

At the premiere, the actor cycled down the red carpet before stepping off the bike to put down the kickstand after a number of failed attempts. He then took out his phone and attempted to end his Lime ride via the company's app.

Timothee recently praised Edward Norton - who plays singer Pete Seeger in the movie - for his commitment to the film but admitted they were both "menaces" to 'A Complete Unknown' director James Mangold because of their desires to "sneak in" ways of honouring the musicians.

He told Deadline: “We were like a menace to Jim because we were always trying to sneak stuff in and honour these amazing artists.

"My favourite thing about Edward in the production of this movie and also after this, is he really wanted to honor the spirit of Bob — who is alive and well — and Pete Seeger through this press, and not compromise why we’re ultimately there, the sort of pure values that you kind of have to when you’re putting a movie out there.

"But I think Edward’s always been very clear-sighted about that.”