Tom Grennan hopes to complete an ultra-marathon in 2025

The 29-year-old singer is determined to see "how far [his] body can be pushed", and after recently completing an Ironman Challenge - which involved cycling, swimming and running a total of 44 miles - Tom now has his eyes fixed on a new challenge in 2025.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Tom shared: "I definitely want to do more Ironman.

"There’s a triathlon-marathon thing through the jungle I’d like to do. Weirdly, it’s in the Amazon.

"It’s five days running, trekking around the Amazon. And yeah, I wanna do that.

"I’ve got the London Marathon - I think I’m doing next year."

Tom relishes the challenge of pushing himself to his physical limits, and the singer loves having a "sense of purpose".

He said: "I just need to have things that stimulate my brain. And not just music, music, music.

"I need other things to just give me a bit of sense of purpose, too.

"Not only that, I like a challenge, and I like seeing how far my body will go, and how far my body can be pushed."

Earlier this year, Tom likened himself to "prime Ronaldo" after he overhauled his lifestyle.

The singer revealed that he'd embarked on a health drive after going on a boozy stag do in early 2024.

Tom - who married Danniella Carraturo in Majorca in May - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’m currently training for an Ironman. I’ve just done the London Marathon, I’m doing a triathlon in London next week, so I’m at full fitness right now.

"I’m like prime [Cristiano] Ronaldo ... well, I think I am, but I’m not!"