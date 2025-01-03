Tom Holland plans to quit acting when he has children.

The 28-year-old actor - who is in a relationship with his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Zendaya - has vowed to "disappear" from the spotlight once he has a family of his own as he'll be content with being around his kids and playing the occasional round of golf.

He told Men's Health magazine: “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore.

“Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

The 'Crowded Room' actor has just been through a year-long sabbatical as he "needed" a break from work.

He said: "It was just something I needed to do. I had been acting flat out since I was 11.”

And one highlight of Tom's sabbatical was joining his two brothers in a golf tournament with English professional Tommy Fleetwood - and winning.

He quipped: “It was the best day of my life. I called my lady and was like, ‘Listen, I’m thinking of turning pro.' "

Despite wowing fans with his acrobatics as Spider-Man, Tom admitted he is unsure if he'll be able to keep doing flips forever as he recalled recently being challenged to do so by one of his young cousins.

He said: “So I went outside and I was getting ready, and I was thinking, I can do this. I can totally do this. I’ve done this thousands of times. And Z was there, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can still do this?

“I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach, because when you do a backflip, it’s all about extending up as much as you can and then tucking. For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore.”

And the 'Uncharted' star doesn't think he'll ever be as fit as he was when playing the title role in stage show 'Billy Elliot' when he was 11.

He said: “The show was incredibly taxing on the body. I couldn’t do it now. 11-year-old me would annihilate me now in a fitness race."