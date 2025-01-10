Tom Holland was "incredibly well prepared" to propose to Zendaya.

Tom Holland recently popped the question to Zendaya

The 28-year-old actor recently got engaged to his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star, and Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, has now revealed how his son approached the proposal.

The 57-year-old author wrote in a post on Patreon: "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."

Dominic observed that his son planned out the proposal in meticulous detail before he popped the question to Zendaya, 28.

Dominic shared: "Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear… (sic)"

Tom and Zendaya have so far remained tight-lipped about their engagement.

But in November, Zendaya admitted that she feels "extra safe" whenever she works with Tom.

The actress told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Prior to that, Tom confessed to Googling Zendaya's name.

The loved-up duo went public with their romance back in 2021, and Tom revealed that he searches Zendaya's name to "check" that she's okay.

Appearing on Samah Dada's 'On The Menu' podcast, Tom shared: "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya.

"I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool.

"So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.'"