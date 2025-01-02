Tom Holland rarely walks red carpets with girlfriend Zendaya to promote her film projects as he considers the premieres “her moment”.

The actor, 28, has been dating the ‘Euphoria’ star, also 28, since they found love on set in 2016 while filming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and even though they have appeared together at movie launches in the past, they largely keep their relationship low-profile.

Tom has now told Men’s Health about dodging red carpet events attended by his girlfriend: “It’s because it's not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

He also talked about their love of pets, as the pair have often been snapped walking their dog Noon together – and recently got a Doberman named Daphne.

Tom said about their new pet: “She’s so cute, man, it’s actually a joke!”

The actor last month revealed he would be spending Christmas with Zendaya and her family, but added they want to start uniting both their families for a joint festive party in future.

He told the ‘Dish’ podcast: “I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together.

“That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organising things.

“So it hasn’t happened yet. The thought’s there. The idea has been planted.”

He also told how his relationship with Zendaya is the “best thing” that’s ever happened to him.

Tom said on ‘Dish’: “Studios love it – one hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now.

“Listen, it’s work, alright?! Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me.

“But it’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that like familiar glance at each other of like, ‘Can’t wait to talk about that later’.”