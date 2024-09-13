Usher and his wife Jenn Goicoechea decided to marry “at the last minute” after they got a licence days before his 2024 Super Bowl performance.

The 45-year-old singer got hitched to Jenn, 40, in February in a Las Vegas drive-thru tunnel, with their rushed ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Usher has now told the New York Post about their quick decision to say “I do”: “It was an abrupt thing. We decided at the last minute to do it.”

Usher added the fact an Elvis impersonator oversaw their marriage was a “plus”.

He added he was “very happy” to have tied the knot in Vegas, saying: “It’s probably one of the easiest ceremonies that I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“I (was able to) really enjoy this moment between me and my wife and my children and my intimate and immediate family.”

Usher also told the ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ show about how his teen sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, were in the backseat of his car during the drive-thru nuptials: “It was great to have immediate family there – my kids were there, my mother (Jonetta Patton) was there.

“It was wonderful. The kids had a great time.”

Photos of the singer’s wedding showed him and Jenn sitting in the front seat of a vintage convertible car with red and white flowers in the back.

Usher said: “What was already an amazing moment was peaked by a moment that I will remember forever.

“I was very happy to not only conclude my time in Las Vegas with the residency and then the Super Bowl, but to start on a new journey with my amazing wife.”

Father-of-four Usher, who also has his teen boys with his ex Tameka Foster, 53, has been dating his now-wife since 2019 – and they have daughter Sovereign Bo, three, and son Sire Castrello, two, who were both born during the Covid pandemic.