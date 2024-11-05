Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to have another child.

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want more kids

The 37-year-old TV star - who already has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - has revealed that she wants her next boyfriend to have had a vasectomy.

The blonde beauty - who has recently started dating again, following her split from Mark Estes - said on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "You wanna know what else is a deal breaker for me? I want someone who's had a vasectomy. I don't have to worry about any of that s***."

Kristin explained that in an ideal world, her next boyfriend will already be a dad.

The 'Very Cavallari' star shared: "Ideally, his kids would be a little bit older, so I don't really have to deal with the day-to-day. Because I was like, I can't have a Brady Bunch."

Meanwhile, Kristin previously insisted that she doesn't "need a man for anything other than just pure happiness".

The reality TV star also claimed that she wasn't worried about the 13-year age gap that existed between herself and Mark.

Kristin - who split from Mark in September - told Bustle: "I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense.’"

Kristin - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2022 - also observed that she's not under any financial pressure at this point in her life.

She shared: "I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness."