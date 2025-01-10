Will Ferrell once had a sketch cut from the 'Saturday Night Live' broadcast because it was considered too funny.

The 57-year-old comedy star helped to write a sketch for basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal - but the plan was ultimately scrapped because it threatened to overshadow Kelsey Grammer, who hosted the long-running TV show back in 1998.

During an appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast, Will shared: "[Shaq] was so funny and natural to the point where one of his sketches got cut because he had a funnier show than the host."

Will then explained the idea behind the sketch.

He shared: "We wrote this sketch where all the cast members were picking on me and making me cry. And Shaq came up, he's like, ‘What's going on?’ And I'm like, ‘Shaq, everyone's making fun of me.’ And he's like, ‘Come with me, Will.’ ... And he picked me up in his arms, and we proceeded to sing a duet called ‘No One's Gonna Hurt My Little Man.’ And Shaq was cradling me ... That got cut, and it, like, destroyed."

In November, Will hailed 'Saturday Night Live' as the "hardest but most fun job" of his career.

The actor starred on the long-running comedy show between 1995 and 2002, and Will now looks back on that period with a lot of fondness.

Will - who is one of the biggest comedy stars in Hollywood - told PEOPLE: "I had a wonderful seven seasons on that show, where I made lifelong friends.

"I knew in that moment it would be the hardest but most fun job I would ever get to do, and I still look back on it that way."