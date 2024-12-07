Zachary Levi's girlfriend Maggie Keating is pregnant.

Zachary Levi and Maggie Keating expecting first baby together

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the happy news and reveal that he has always wanted to be a father.

He wrote: "I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father. But deep down I knew that there were things in my life that needed to shift before I was ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it.

"So last November I started to make some shifts in my life. Shifts that ultimately came down to loving and valuing myself more. Prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. And lo and behold, immediately things started to manifest for the better. And very quickly God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life thru the angelic form of @maggiekeating. A wonderful woman on the same journey of self discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me. So, we did.

"We can’t wait for y’all to meet our little bambino. We’re waiting until the birth to know the sex, but I’ll be stoked out of my mind either way. Always accepting potential baby names. Keep ‘em original, but not TOO original. We don’t need them being bullied more than their theater-nerd father."

He tagged Maggie in the post and shared a picture of an ultrasound scan, along with a picture of him and Maggie together.

According to Maggie's Instagram profile, she is a photographer and digital creator.