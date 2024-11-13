Zendaya feels "a little bit terrified" about returning to 'Euphoria'.

Zendaya will begin shooting the new season in January

The 28-year-old actress plays Ruby 'Rue' Bennett in the HBO teen drama, and Zendaya has revealed she's "just waiting" to shoot the new season of the hit TV show.

The actress - who stars alongside the likes of Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney on the show - told Vanity Fair: "I’ve been waiting. I’m actually going to start filming a project soon before 'Euphoria', and I’m like, 'Man, I’m rusty.' I haven’t been on a set in, like, two years almost. I’m a little bit terrified. I’m like, 'Can I even do this anymore?' I don’t know.

"To be fair, I get that feeling every time I go onto a new project. You’re always like, 'What am I even doing?' On that first day on set, you’re like, 'I was terrible. I was s***. Everyone hates me. I’m going to get fired tomorrow.' And when the director’s like, 'You did a great job', you’re like, 'You’re lying. You’re actually lying to me.' But that’s just part of, again, the Virgo self-criticism."

The future of the show has become a subject of speculation in recent weeks, but Zendaya remains committed to her 'Euphoria' character.

Asked where she stands with 'Euphoria' and the show's creator, Sam Levinson, Zendaya replied: "['Euphoria'] is slated for January, I believe. I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria'. I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January.

"My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty."