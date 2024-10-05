Zendaya found her appearance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ too “stressful” to watch back on TV.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress, 28, competed for a chance to win the mirrorball trophy alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy in 2013 when she was aged only 16.

She has now told Entertainment Weekly’s ‘Awardist’ podcast about how she has never been able to bring herself to view the show since competing on the series: “I have not watched ‘Dancing With the Stars’ since I was on. I didn’t really watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ before I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’.

“I don’t think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – that’s her bag.”

She added: “I also think it was a very stressful experience. I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna be watching this anymore’.”

Even though Zendaya and pro dancer Val, 38, didn’t bag the show’s trophy, they gave consistent performances and came in second place – with the victory gong going to country singer Kellie Pickler, 38, and her 39-year-old pro partner Derek Hough.

Zendaya has since gone on to huge movie roles – including in the ‘Dune’ franchise.

But she is going to reprise her breakout role as drug-addled schoolgirl Rue in the third season of HBO’s raunchy teen drama ‘Euphoria’ when it starts filming in January.

The show is set to pick up its characters after they have left high school, but Zendaya has said she doesn’t know much else about the plot.

She added on the ‘Awardist’ show: “I don't actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening and I know it’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with: ‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!’

“To me, at least, it is exciting, and it will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world.

“I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”