Zendaya tried to keep her engagement to Tom Holland 'a secret' but then got 'too excited' about it all

The 28-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with her 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Tom, also 28, after he got down on one knee over the Christmas period but while she initially wanted to keep the whole thing under wraps, she got "very excited" and decided to show it off at the Golden Globes.

A source told UsWeekly: "Tom figured the holidays were the best time to propose in a very low-key way.

"She didn’t want anything over the top."

"Zendaya tried to keep it a secret but was very excited to show off her ring. She didn’t think people would notice but didn’t care either way."

The insider noted that Tom - who met Zendaya in 2018 and the pair went public with their relationship in 2021 - feels as if it is "right time" for marriage even though she never put any "pressure" on him to pop the question.

The source said: "Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down.

"They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure. Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."

The celebrity duo - who have so far starred in three 'Spider-Man' films together -tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye and don't often appear on red carpets together but Tom recently admitted that Zendaya is the "best thing" that has ever happened to him.

During an appearance on the 'Dish' podcast, he explained: "Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?!

"Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me.

"But it's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that like familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later."