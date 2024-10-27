Zoe Saldana has insisted “everything” comes second to her children and she doesn’t care if she never works again.

Zoe Saldana says her kids are her priority

The 46-year-old actress – who has twins Cy and Bowie, nine, and seven-year-old Zen with husband Marcus Perego – would still be “happy” if she was never offered another part like her latest role as lawyer Rita Moro Castro in ‘Emilia Perez’ because motherhood is her main priority.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “If I never had another role like this, I would be happy because I am a mother.

“Everything else comes second to that. Everything I do now is part of the legacy I hope to leave for them.”

The Spanish-language musical comedy is based on director Jacque Audiard’s opera libretto of the same name and Zoe relished getting the chance to sing.

She laughed: “I’m one of those people who likes to think they can hold a tune. When I sing in the shower, I think I sound pretty good.

“Whether anyone else would think the same is debatable, but I think I sound like Beyonce.

“I grew up being part of small musicals around New York, so I had sung before – I was just a little rusty.

“I worked a lot to find my voice again and the confidence to do this. It wasn’t easy, but I loved it.”

The actress also worked “a lot” on her dance skills, which she particularly enjoyed.

She said: “Being able to reconnect with dance was so special for me.

“After that, it’s just like anything, you turn up on the day and hope you can use everything you’ve done to do the best job possible.”

Zoe is proud of ‘Emilia Perez’ and urged people not to be put off by the fact it is not in English.

She said: “This is an international film. We need to destigmatise this thing about so-called foreign films and about watching films in other languages.

“Subtitles are not a barrier and they are not your enemy.”