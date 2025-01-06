Zoe Saldana received a congratulatory message from James Cameron following her success at the Golden Globes.

The 46-year-old star won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Emilia Perez', the musical crime film, on Sunday night (05.01.25), and Zoe subsequently revealed that she received a message of support from her 'Avatar' director.

She said in the press room: "I was sitting in the audience, and I received a message from James Cameron, who’s somewhere in New Zealand right now, cutting ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash'. And he, after all these years, believes in me. So that, to me, nourishes my desire to continue growing as an artist."

James, 70, recently heaped praise on the actress, describing Zoe as a "lioness".

He told Variety: "I’ve worked with Academy Award-winning actors, and there’s nothing that Zoe’s doing that’s of a calibre less than that.

"But because in my film she’s playing a ‘CG character,’ it kind of doesn’t count in some way, which makes no sense to me whatsoever.

"She can go from regal to, in two nanoseconds, utterly feral. The woman is ferocious. She is a freaking lioness."

Meanwhile, Zoe recently confessed to working on "autopilot" at one time in her career.

The actress has starred in some of the biggest film franchises in history, including the 'Avatar' and 'Avengers' movies - but Zoe believes 'Emilia Perez' represented a turning point in her career.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I fell into this pattern of being on autopilot constantly.

"I was a part of really successful films that became franchises, and I have no regrets. They gave me so much. But they’re very time-consuming. And this is all happening while I’m starting a family.

"So that desire to grow, to shatter whatever glass ceiling I felt like I was falling under, was growing more and more as the years went by."