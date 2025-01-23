Zoe Saldaña is “truly honoured” to have earned her first Academy Award nomination.

Zoe Saldaña is ‘truly honoured’ to have earned her first Academy Award nomination

The 46-year-old actor received a nod for best supporting actress on Thursday (23.01.25) for her role in the musical ‘Emilia Pérez’, marking a huge milestone in her 25-year career.

Zoe, who has starred in some of the highest-grossing films of all time, shared her gratitude on Instagram after the Academy Awards nominations were announced by posing alongside her sisters Cisely and Mariel – captioning the image: “I am truly honoured and grateful for the nomination. Thank you so much for considering me for this award. I am thrilled to be among such talented company.

“‘Emilia Pérez’ was made with love. Thank you to @theacademy and its members for recognizing our work.”

Referring to the drama’s director Jacques Audiard, who is also nominated this year, Zoe signed her message off with the line: “Jacques!!!!! BINGO!”

Zoe is nominated in her category alongside Monica Barbaro, for her role in ‘A Complete Unknown’, Ariana Grande (‘Wicked’), Felicity Jones (‘The Brutalist’) and Isabella Rossellini (‘Conclave’.)

Earlier this month, Zoe won her first Golden Globe Award and brought her mother Asalia Nazario as her guest.

She is also nominated at the Critics’ Choice, BAFTA, and SAG Awards.

In a feature for Harper’s Bazaar, filmmaker Jacques praised Zoe’s work ethic and talent.

He said: “What really surprised me with Zoe is her energy and her tireless authority. She worked so hard with just extraordinary courage and talent. “Sometimes I simply couldn’t believe it. It was absolutely marvelous.”

‘Emilia Pérez’, now streaming on Netflix, has garnered 13 Oscar nominations, making it the most-nominated film this year.

The cast also includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Édgar Ramírez and Adriana Paz.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, 2 March, airing live on ABC and Hulu.