Zooey Deschanel has remembered Bob Newhart as a "kind and generous man" who wasn't "wrapped up in himself".

The 44-year-old star appeared in 2003 Christmas classic 'Elf' with the late actor - who died on Thursday (18.07.24) age 94 - and she has found memories of them working together.

She told Variety: "I always say the best actors are very generous people.

"He was really such a kind and generous man and so funny, but not wrapped up in himself or anything. He was just kind, and sweet and wonderful to work with.”

The comedy veteran - who was famed for his deadpan delivery - passed away last week after a string of short illnesses.

His longtime publicist Jerry Digney broke the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zooey wrote on social media at the time: "Bob Newhart was an absolute genius and the sweetest and kindest man. He will truly be missed."

Newhart said in one of his final interviews by email with CNN in 2023 his part in ‘Elf’ alongside Will Ferrell was his favourite role from his seven-decade career, adding: “Without question, the part of Papa Elf outranks, by far, any role I may have ever played.

“My agent sent me the script and I fell in love with it.

He added he thought it was going to be “another ‘Miracle on 34th Street’” as people would “watch it every year”.

The late icon kicked off his career as a stand-up comic before launching a hugely successful acting career – which saw him pick up three Grammy Awards, an Emmy and Golden Globe.

He landed his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1962 for his comedy variety series ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, and got a new generation of fans from playing Professor Proton on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Newhart was married to Ginnie Quinn, daughter of actor Bill Quinn, from 1963 until her death aged 82 in April 2023.

He is survived by their four children – sons Robert and Timothy and daughters Jennifer and Courtney – as well as 10 grandchildren.