Zooey Deschanel's childhood home has been destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 45-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal that her childhood home in Pacific Palisades was burned to the ground amid the devastating wildfires.

Alongside throwback photos of the property, Zooey told Instagram: "My childhood home. A marvel of 1920s Spanish revival architecture. Full of too many incredible memories to count, it was one of the oldest homes in the Palisades and so spectacularly beautiful. It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me. (sic)"

Zooey admitted that the property held a special place in her heart.

She explained: "One of my friends growing up called it “The Church” because the 14 foot ceilings with stained glass windows in the living room cast colorful shadows at the end of the day. And to me it was holy, a sanctuary where we felt most safe. The Christmas dinners, Easter egg hunts, trick or treating, weddings, birthdays, baby showers… we celebrated the best moments of our lives there. The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano I learned to play on, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built… the reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air.

"I know we are not alone. Along with another beautiful LA neighborhood, Alta Dena, the streets of my childhood in Pacific Palisades have been all but erased as we knew them. So many people have lost so much. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Zooey hailed the Los Angeles firefighters as "true heroes".

The actress said: "To all the people who have shown up for us and our community and Los Angeles in general: Thank you. To the firefighters who have been working around the clock to keep everyone safe: You are our true heroes. (sic)"