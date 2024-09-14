The inimitable Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, Gavin & Stacey, The King's Speech, 1917) is back on the beat as our favourite West London investigator, The Chelsea Detective, for a second instalment of this much-loved mystery drama.

The new series is set for its DVD and digital release this Summer alongside The Chelsea Detective Series 1 & 2 Box set thanks to Acorn Media International and follows the recent run of series one on U&Drama. With a third series in production, now is the perfect time to discover this must-watch detective drama.

DI Max Arnold (Scarborough) is a down-to-earth, wily and wise detective with no shortage of crimes to solve in London’s beautiful – yet brutal – borough. Now, following the successful first series, which saw the sharp sleuth tackle everything from murder on the London Underground to the bludgeoning of a respected educator, he reopens his casebook for a host of mysterious misdeeds with the help of his new partner, strong-willed and warm-hearted Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme – Bloodlands, The Fall). Will the duo be able to get along well enough to solve murders successfully?

In this series, cases include the brutal murder of an art gallery manager at a high-end Chelsea exhibition, the mysterious death of an elderly woman in a luxury retirement home, the unsettling killing of a psychotherapist with an erratic patient as a prime suspect and the vicious murder of a charming fruit and veg delivery service owner.

In series one, we meet Max living on a houseboat on the River Thames, having separated from his art dealer wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca – Midsomer Murders, Fury). With D.S. Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry – Luther, Krypton), they investigate a slew of enthralling cases from the strange to the complex.

The Chelsea Detective will entertain with its gritty crime and second-to-none case solving from one the best in the business, DI Max Arnold, alongside his crack team of cohorts. The crimes may be heinous, but there’s plenty of humour and oodles of charm along the way – and if that’s not enough, we’re treated to a welcome tour around the streets of London.

SPECIAL FEATURES include:

Making of The Chelsea Detective Featurette

A Set Tour

Picture Gallery

Subtitles

Title: The Chelsea Detective Series 1 & 2 Box set Cat.No: AV3780 Cert: 15 Running Time: 720 mins. on 4 discs Release Date: 23 September 2024 RRP: £44.99

Title: The Chelsea Detective Series 2 DVD cat.No: AV3779 Cert: 15 Running Time: 360 mins. on 2 discs Release Date: 23 September 2024 RRP: £27.99



It will also be available to download and keep digitally.

