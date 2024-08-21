The Novel: Evil Knows No Bounds Harry Giller

Evil Knows No Bounds

A realistic crime novel by an author who served thirty years as a police officer, retiring in the rank of Inspector.

Career criminals will go to any lengths to achieve their ends, with complete disregard of the danger this poses to anyone who gets in their way. Author, Harry Giller, reveals this through a plot that offer as many surprises as it does intrigue.

Two hardened criminals embark on a series of horrific crimes. One is after revenge while the other just wants a big pay day. The planning and execution of these crimes draws both the innocent and not so innocent into their web of deceit, and it is the women they meet who will suffer the most.

Evil Knows No Bounds - the latest novel by Harry Giller released 28th August.

Competition

Prize Provider

Troubador Publishing

We are now giving you the chance to win a copy of this exciting crime novel. All you need to do to be in with a chance to win the fabulous prize is answer the simple question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question:

How many years did the author Harry Giller serve as a Police Officer

A. 25 years

B. 37 years

C. 42 years

GOOD LUCK

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on

Closing Date : 14th September 2024