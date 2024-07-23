Set in London, Norfolk’s Blakeney, and Suffolk’s Southwold, Orford and Aldeburgh, A Murderous Affair? is a scandalous, thrilling, and humorous tale written from a mistress’s perspective which recounts her relationship, the changes in social and sexual habits around her and so much more.

A Murderous Affair

The protagonist describes her relationship with the man she has fallen in love with, who cheats on her as well as his Tory MP wife, over twenty years in the eighties into the noughties. The mistress offers ridiculous, funny, painful anecdotes and vignettes as she recounts the start of their relationship and how it blossomed even as she was being betrayed. Along the way, she muses on the loneliness of being a mistress, what it is like to be the third person in a marriage and in turn what it feels like to be cheated on, as well as ageing and other musings about life in general.

As the years push her to the edge, does she casually and unwittingly take what she might think is her revenge, only to discover her lover or even his wife has been one step ahead of her…?

