Join us for a new season of theatrical fun for your little ones. Bringing family favourites from the page to the stage, Nimax Kids presents two dazzling productions guaranteed to start your Summer Holidays with a bang.

Take a stroll through the deep dark woods with The Gruffalo and discover the legends and lies of the Terrible Tudors. Buggy parks, booster seats and beautiful children's theatre for ages 3+.

Gruffalo

The Gruffalo is playing at the Lyric Theatre from 17 July to 8 September - tickets from £10.00

Terrible Tudors Photo by Mark-Douett

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors is playing at the Apollo Theatre from 25 July to 1 September - tickets from £18.50

Terms and Conditions:

One winner will receive four tickets (minimum one adult) to see either The Gruffalo or Horrible Histories -Terrible Tudors, valid until 1 September 2024, subject to availability. No cash alternative available. Travel and accommodation not included.

Competition

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize all you have to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

Who is the famous Tudor King in the Terrible Tudors?

A King George

B King Henry VIII

C King Charles

Closing Date : 6th July 2024