The record-breaking sensation by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is now playing to critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London.

The Award Winning Musical HADESTOWN

"The musical of the year" (The Guardian), HADESTOWN is the winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Seen by three million, streamed by over 350 million and adored by fans around the world, this sensational musical is "the most exhilarating ride" (WhatsOnStage).

HADESTOWN takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, HADESTOWN invites you to imagine how the world could be.

HADESTOWN is now playing at the Lyric Theatre in London. Book your tickets now at uk.hadestown.com

Terms and Conditions:

One winner will receive a pair of tickets to see HADESTOWN at the Lyric Theatre, London. The prize is valid for any Tuesday to Thursday evening performance at 7.30pm or Thursday matinee performance at 2.30pm until 24 October 2024, subject to availability. Peak weeks including half term not included. Cast subject to change. No cash alternative. Travel and accommodation not included.

To be in with a chance to win this great prize all you need to do is answer the question below, then fully complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question:

At which London Theatre is Hadestown playing at

A. London Palladium

B. London's Lyric Theatre

C. London Coliseum

Closing Date : 26th August 2024