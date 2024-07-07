Following a smash-hit season at The London Palladium and a record-breaking UK & Ireland Tour, THE WIZARD OF OZ returns to the West End for four weeks only this August.

Wizard of Oz

Starring JLS sensation Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, this spectacular production will be truly magical for all the family.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. The wonderful Wizard awaits!

The Wizard of Oz will be at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 15 August to 8 September, with tickets from just £20. Book your tickets now at wizardofozmusical.com

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous family prize all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached application form.

Question:

At which West End Theatre is The Wizard of Oz appearing this August?

A. Palace Theatre

B. The Gillian Lynne Theatre

C. Apollo Theatre

GOOD LUCK

Terms and Conditions: One reader will win a family ticket (four tickets, minimum one adult) to see The Wizard of Oz at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London. The prize is valid for any Tuesday to Friday performance at 7pm or Sunday performance at 1pm until 1 September 2024, subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel and accommodation not included.

Closing Date : 28th July 2024