Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has joined the cast of ‘Fallout: London’.

Despite delays to the game due to Bethesda’s next-gen update, the fan project title is nearing its long-awaited launch.

Even though no official release date has been confirmed, it is anticipated to arrive within the next few weeks.

But technical issues have surfaced, preventing those who purchased ‘Fallout 4’ from the Epic Games Store from accessing the mod.

In a surprising turn of events, Bercow, 61, has been announced as a cast member – playing a robot parody of himself in the mod.

Project lead Dean Carter confirmed Bercow’s involvement on Discord, saying: “Little amusing update. Imagine being ‘Fallout: London’ and feeling so lucky having all the talented voice actors on the team.

“But then boosting it further with the fact that we have two ‘Doctor Who’ actors as voice actors… then Neil Newbon messages us and also wants a role.

“But the cherry on the top? Who better to represent our mod’s version of the Speaker of the House, than a robot version. Voiced by John Bercow himself.”

The announcement was accompanied by an audio clip of Bercow saying “order” in various ways, reminiscent of his attempts to maintain order in the House of Commons.

Known for his booming calls for order and colorful ties, he has become a cultural icon and internet meme.

Joining Bercow are more than 100 voice actors, including Neil Newbon, known for his role as Astarion in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’, and ‘Doctor Who’ veterans Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker.

Not all fans will be able to enjoy ‘Fallout: London’ when it launches.

Those who own ‘Fallout 4’ via the Epic Games Store will be unable to play the mod due to the store’s inability to support update rollbacks, necessary for the mod to function.

Steam users on the other hand will have access, although there are no current plans for a console version.