The 'Until Dawn' film will still "respect the source material" despite having new characters.

Until Dawn's key to success will be 'respecting the source material', says Sony

The highly anticipated feature adaptation of Supermassive Games and Sony's innovative 2015 interactive title is due for release on April 25, 2025.

The horror will see actor Peter Stormare, who played Doctor Hill in the game, play a different character.

And while Sony has insisted "the key" to its success will be "respecting the source material", they always want to offer "something fresh and exciting to entice newcomers".

Speaking at CES 2025, Ashley Brucks, president of Sony's film division Screen Gems, said: "The key to [successfully] adapting these games comes down to one thing: respecting the source material.

"Our close collaboration with PlayStation Productions gives us and our filmmakers the advantage of working directly with the creators of the game."

Brucks went on: "In adapting Until Dawn, filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who is a big fan of the widely acclaimed game, took the essence of what makes the game great and selected elements we think are the most important to the fans and paid homage to it in the right way.

"We then built out Until Dawn's universe, using the core premise of a group of friends who encounter a variety of terrifying threats to tell a new story that is truly visceral and horrifying."

The original game also starred Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Brett Dalton as some of the group, while the film has cast Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A'zion, Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli.

A remake dropped on PlayStation 5 and PC, while there had been hints for a sequel in a post-credits scene featuring Hayden's character Sam.