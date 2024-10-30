Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson has praised 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' for being a "return to what made BioWare great".

Ahead of the role-playing-game's release tomorrow (31.10.24), the publisher's boss has thanked the development team for their efforts on 'The Veilguard', and said the title was proof the studio was "returning to BioWare's strengths".

During the company's most recent investor's call, Wilson said: "The BioWare team has really rallied around what made BioWare a fan-favourite studio and a fan-favourite brand and the types of games they make; incredibly rich worlds, incredibly nuanced characters, really powerful and compelling stories with camaraderie and friendships and relationships, and decisions that matter in the context of gameplay.

"And I think it’s been that return to what made BioWare great and giving the studio the time to deliver against what makes BioWare great in the context of the 'Dragon Age' world is what amounts to a game like 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard'."

While the CEO said it was "too early to predict the outcome" of the studio's latest entry into the fantasy franchise, Wilson stressed early reviews have been "incredibly strong" and added the game had "breakout potential".

He continued: "While I think it's too early to predict the outcome the critical reviews have been incredibly strong. The team feels really energised by what they have delivered. And my sense is that yes, it has breakout capabilities."