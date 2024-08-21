‘Dune: Awakening’ will be launching on PC in early 2025.

Dune: Awakening will be launching on PC in early 2025

The open-world massively-multiplayer-game - which is being developed and published by Funcom in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment - received a new five-minute gameplay trailer at last night’s (20.08.24) Gamescom Opening Live event, which confirmed the title would come to PC via Steam early next year.

However, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will have to wait a little longer, as the title is set to hit consoles at a later undisclosed date in 2025.

The new trailer showed off a lot of new gameplay mechanics, including crafting and upgrading bases, exploring the harsh uncharted deserts of Arrakis with an ornithopter, and playing politics with the big Family Houses who are all vying for complete monopolisation of spice production on the planet.

Funcom’s creative director Joel Bylos said: “Revealing gameplay for the first time is always a big moment, especially in a game where the interplay between all these systems can create completely unexpected moments, but the team has done an incredible job and we can’t wait to see how the community reacts.”

The game - which takes place in an alternate timeline where Paul Atreides was never born - will also receive more gameplay footage at the ‘Dune: Awakening Direct’ event on 29 August.

Sam Rappaport, Vice President of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment, teased the upcoming survival game would be “reminiscent of the world beautifully presented” in Denis Villeneuve’s two ‘Dune’ movies.

He said: “We are incredibly excited for gamers to get their first glimpse of ‘Dune: Awakening’ at Gamescom. The game’s authenticity and attention to detail successfully convey the richness and depth of the ‘Dune’ universe in a manner that is reminiscent of the world beautifully presented in Denis Villeneuve’s films.

“This game is a testament to the dedication of the developers and a thrilling new way for fans to engage with the iconic saga.”