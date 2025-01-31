'Dune: Awakening' creative director Joel Bylos has revealed the team was under "a bunch of constraints" from Hollywood to avoid giving away movie spoilers.

The Dune: Awakening team were under strict 'constraints' not to leak movie spoilers

The upcoming MMO - which is being developed by Funcom - is set in the harsh and mystical world of Arrakis from the 'Dune' movies and Frank Herbert’s books, but they had to be careful not to give away any details about Denis Villeneuve’s films and key characters including Paul Atreides.

VG247 reported Bylos as saying at a recent press conference: “Of course Dune has inspired movies, TV shows, video games, graphic novels, music and more. We decided to try and take on this legacy to bring a new Dune game to the world.

“That means working with Hollywood during the active development of two-to-three films."

He continued: “We’ve worked very closely with the [Denis] Villeneuve team, Legendary Entertainment and the team that makes the movies.

“This means we had a bunch of constraints placed on us, right at the beginning of the project. We weren’t allowed to show the Fremen. We weren’t allowed to show anything that would spoil the plots of the films. We had to avoid the reveal of any major characters before the films did. We had to avoid any and all spoilers about Paul Atreides.”

Villeneuve's 'Dune' hit screens in 2021 and 'Dune: Part Two' in the sci-fi epic last year, with the last film in the trilogy, 'Dune: Messiah', set for release next year.

‘Dune: Awakening’ is set to launch on PC in early 2025, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release confirmed for an undisclosed date later in the year.