A port of ‘Fallout 4’ to the Nintendo Switch was reportedly “explored years ago”.

Fallout 4

The 2015 action-RPG - which was developed by Bethesda Game Studios - released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2015, though according to senior editor at Game Informer Imran Khan, ex-Bethesda executive Pete Hines had suggested bringing the title to Nintendo’s console.

In a post on ResetEra, Khan said of ‘Fallout 4’s supposed Switch launch: “This was explored for Switch some years ago. To the point where Hines told my boss at the time to expect it, who then had me prep a story. Never came to fruition, though.”

While the game never made it to the Switch, Bethesda launched the RPG-strategy title ‘Fallout Shelter’ on Nintendo’s platform in 2018, and also brought ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ to the device a year prior.

In 2018, Hindes said Bethesda’s Switch launches had been “hugely popular”, and later revealed the studio was considering releasing more of its games on to platform in the future.

The developer explained to DualShockers at the time: “It’ll depend on whether or not we think the game is a good fit for the platform technically and whether we think it’s something that audience wants on Switch.

“In that way, it’s literally no different than any other platform that we look at or any other game that we do.”