'Helldivers 2' and 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be getting movie adaptations.

Helldivers 2

The former sci-fi shooter – which was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios – will make its way to the silver screen, with Sony Productions and Sony Pictures collaborating on the project.

During Sony's Creative Entertainment Vision (CES) 2025 press conference, head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash said: "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game 'Helldivers 2'."

As for 'Horizon Zero Dawn', the Guerrilla Games action-adventure title will be the next project Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Studios work on together after the two companies collaborated on the Tom Holland-starring 'Uncharted' film in 2022.

Qizilbash teased: "Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are at the early stages of developing a film adaptation of the award-winning 'Horizon Zero Dawn'.

"Just imagine, Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen."

While these two movie adaptations will no doubt excite fans, neither project received a release date at the Sony presentation.

Previously, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' was due to get its own TV show on Netflix, though was cancelled after allegations of "toxic, bullying, manipulative and retaliatory behaviour" against showrunner Steven Blackman came to light in July 2024.