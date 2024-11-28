An 'Arcane' spin-off is already in the works.

Arcane, which starred Ella Purnell, has a spin-off in the works

The Netflix show - which is based on the multiplayer battle game 'League of Legends' and explores champions Jinx (Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) - ended after two seasons but its co-creator has said 'Arcane' is "just the first of many stories" to tell in the franchise.

Christian Linke said during a Twitch stream: "From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind.

"But 'Arcane' is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.

"Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe."

The steampunk action-adventure finale saw Mel become a Noxian warlord that travels back to Noxus to take over the powerful and aristocratic family House Medarda, and Caitlyn and Vi get a happy ending that may leave their story open.

Talking about always knowing it would be a "finite" story, he told ComicBook.com in October: "We always had a story in mind with a beginning and an end. I think it was really just the character arcs. We knew that there was a specific thing we wanted to do.

"We didn’t necessarily have a specific episode count in mind, but we always knew it would be a finite story.

"It wasn’t this open-ended concept for a series. It was pretty organic for us, so there was never this question of, 'Oh, when will it end? We don’t know.'

"We knew from the start."