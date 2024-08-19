Electronic Arts have celebrated the addition of Eden Hazard to ‘EA Sports FC 25’s ‘Ultimate Team’ by unveiling a ‘Garden of Eden’.

Just as the beloved Chelsea star was announced as one of the new Heroes in the game, the studio revealed it had set up a special garden at Stamford Bridge in South West London to pay tribute to the famed forward's impact at the club.

Renowned as a footballing magician who always knew his opponents’ next move, Hazard will be debuting in the title through its ‘Ultimate Team’ game mode, alongside other stars like Blaise Matuidi, Celia Šašić, Fara Williams, Jamie Carragher, Mohammed Noor and Tim Howard - each with the ability to grow with players’ 'Ultimate Team' club, just as they did during their respective careers.

In a statement, Howard said: “There are a lot of heroes in this beautiful game that we love across the globe, and the fact that I'm one of the ‘FC Heroes’ this year is special to me.

“I’m excited to play in goal in ‘FC 25’.”

For the first time in the series’ history, all players that preorder ‘EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition’ by tomorrow (20.08.24) will receive a day-one ‘Origin Hero’ item, which will automatically update to a ‘Prime Hero’ item on 28 November.

Those who pre-order before tomorrow will also receive an untradeable Hero or ICON Player Item in 'FC 24 Ultimate Team' from the Greats of the Game campaign.

‘EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition’ releases on 20 September through early access on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.