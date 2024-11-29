Troy Baker initially turned down the chance to play Indiana Jones in ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ because he was “so scared” he wouldn’t do the role justice.

The 48-year-old voice actor plays the beloved archeologist in MacineGames’ upcoming action-adventure title, and has now admitted he was orignally apprehensive about taking on the part becasue he was concerned his performance wouldn’t be good enough.

During an interview with GamesRadar+, Baker said: “I originally passed [on voicing Indiana Jones] because, truth be told, I was so scared that I would not be able to pull it off.

“And fortunately, [voice acting director] Tom Keegan saw past my insecurities and encouraged me to put myself on tape for this still.”

Baker - who has also leant his voice to games like ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ - added he felt like he was “in competition with [himself]” due to his insecurities, but eventually found solace in the fact that he he wasn’t expected to do a “bang-on impression” of Harrison Ford’s Indy.

He explained: “We saw over 1000 people for this role, and so not only am I in competition with all those truly talented people, but I'm also in competition with myself.

“And the beauty of this is that it's not about ‘can you make a bang-on impression?’, it's ‘can you help us feel like this is an authentic Indiana Jones?’ Because that's what the core of all this is: does this feel like it's an authentic Indiana Jones?”

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ arrives on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 9 December before coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring next year.