Ali Wong's Golden Globes dress had to be finished with a curling iron.

The 42-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Sunday (05.01.25) in a custom red Balenciaga gown teamed with black opera gloves and the ruffles on the garment needed an unusual technique to get them just right.

Style correspondent Zanna Rossi shared a photo of Ali's outfit on Instagram and revealed a fun "fact" about the gown was that the "tulle tendrils have to be curled with curling iron."

Ali - who took home the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television prize for her Netflix special 'Single Lady' - wore her trademark thick-framed glasses and opted for a pared-back make-up look with a nude lip and glowing skin.

Make-up artist Daniel Martin explained he turned to Tatcha's skin care products to prime the 'Beef' star's face.

He told WWD: “I love utilising the Tatcha skin care ritual because each product does exactly what I need it to do before make-up — balance and hydrate skin for a long night."

The six products he used for Ali's glowing complexion included a Kissu Lip Mask, The Essence, Brightening Eye Cream and Brightening Serum.

Daniel said: “The Bioferments and Japanese Plum in Tatcha’s The Brightening Eye Cream truly brightens, lifts and firms the eye area after use making it easier to see how much coverage you need, or not, in the eye area."

He then used the Tatcha Water Cream moisturiser to seal in the face serums and finished off with The Liquid Silk Canvas Primer to give Ali an even base and a fresh-faced glow.