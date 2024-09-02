Amal Clooney's bronzed goddess look during her trip to Venice was inspired by Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.

Amal Clooney's look was inspired by Sophia Loren

George Clooney's 46-year-old wife accompanied the actor on a visit to the city for the premiere of his new film 'Wolfs' at the Venice Film Festival and during the trip she also hit the red carpet for an appearance at event for luxury jewellery firm Cartier - and now her hair and make-up artist Dimitris Giannetos has revealed how he created her stunning new style.

Dimitris told Vogue: "We wanted to give her a classic Italian look. I couldn’t think of better inspiration than Sophia Loren. A big bouncy blowout and shimmery bronzy make-up was perfect."

He revealed he coloured her hair with caramel highlights using L’Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss, and then added bounce with Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Serum.

Amal's make-up look was created using a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products.

Dimitris sued the Exagger-eyes Volumizing and Curling Mascara and the Hot Lips lipstick in Super Cindy. Amal was then ready to hit the red carpet in a dress by American designer Bach Mai.

Dimitris also created Amal's look for the 'Wolfs' premiere in Venice on Sunday night (01.09.24) and he revealed on Instagram he also used Charlotte Tilbury to get Amal red carpet ready.

Amal has been associated with make-up guru Charlotte for years ever since she booked her for a wedding make-up trial before her marriage to Hollywood actor George in 2014.

The human rights lawyer opened up about her friendship with Charlotte when presenting her with a Special Recognition Award for her contribution to the fashion industry at the British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards in 2023.

During her speech, Amal said of Charlotte: "We were both living in Notting Hill, and I booked her for this trial, and I was aghast because she showed up at my front door with five massive suitcases of products for this session. By the end of it, she was not only my make-up artist. She was my friend and at the wedding she was our guest.

"When I think about Charlotte, some words that spring to mind are … trailblazer, brilliant, spiritual, savvy, compassionate, fun, dance floor, Champagne, all-nighter. I should probably stop there."