Ariana Grande likes to go against fashion trends.

Ariana Grande is not a trendsetter

The 31-year-old pop star is known for her signature high ponytail and recently switched up her eyebrow colour so she could play Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' but goes against modern vibes and tends to take inspiration from the Golden Age of Hollywood when it comes to eye makeup.

She told ELLE: "I’m sort of anti-trend. I love when people use eyeliner to tell a story or create a character. I’m really enjoying my gingery, light brown-slash-dark blonde eyebrows—I don’t know when I will have dark eyebrows again.

"My whole mood board is Audrey Hepburn movies, like Barbarella—super hippie, Beatles inspiration, and ’60s girl groups."

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker was then asked how she unwinds from such a busy lifestyle and admitted that she is a "bath addict" who has created a "whole ritual" for herself that allows her to "calm down" whenever she can find the time, but still finds time to work while she is submerged.

She said: "I love baths. I’m a bath addict. I know that’s the most boring thing ever, but I’m a Cancer and love to be in water. I do a whole ritual with essential oils. I love lavender; I love my Epsom salts. I really love to be submerged. I find it restorative and calming for me. Whenever I have time [for] a proper ceremony, that’s my favorite thing.

"I’ll take a little stool and put it right up against the bath, and I’ll bring my laptop so that I can work while I’m submerged. I answer all my e-mails [and] texts. I’ll approve things. I work from the bath often."

