Ariana Grande has unveiled a series of new r.e.m. beauty launches.

Ariana Grande has a new fragrance and beauty line on the way

The 'Wicked' star has a new fragrance in her popular line, called Cherry Eclipse, and the The Dreamglow Collection coming to Ulta Beauty on January 26.

She shared in a promo on Instagram for her beauty brand: "for the first time ever, @arianagrande’s creative worlds of fragrance and beauty merge together - exclusively at @ultabeauty - in a dreamworld of soft swept ethereal color and an irresistible, dreamy scent.

"introducing R.E.M. Cherry Eclipse. enjoy the mouth-watering blend of this black cherry + marshmallow meringue scent in this newest addition to ari’s fragrance collection."

The Dreamglow Collection includes a highlight serum with "crystal-like pigment" in three shimmering shades, the eclipse blush and lips stick in four "new, vibrant tones", and the essential drip glossy balm in three new "high shine shades".

Meanwhile, the pop idol previously shared that she loves the "science" behind her makeup line.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker launched r.e.m. beauty in 2021 and she has particularly enjoyed manufacturing products with the right "pigment and smells" because she is "kind of a nerd".

She told Vogue.co.uk: "I have learned so much about the science – working on the formulas and overcoming obstacles while we push for the best pigment, smells and yummiest everything possible. Being involved on a granular level has been so fun for me, because I love science – I’m kind of a nerd in that way!"

As well as creating the products, Ariana has also enjoyed coming up with "cool" packaging designs.

She added: "From a physical perspective, the packaging is also so much fun. I love that I’ve been able to do a little bit of that with fragrance over the years, but it’s different with make-up – it is so cool. I’m just so happy with the world that [my team and I] have created together."