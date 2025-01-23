Lo Bosworth is "very honoured" to have her Love Wellness brand on QVC.

Lo Bosworth is 'excited' to bring 'real solutions for women's health' to QVC via Love Wellness

The former 'Hills' star's women’s health brand - which she launched in 2016 - has inked a deal with the flagship shopping channel and she is excited about having a new “trusted space” for women to turn to for all their wellness needs.

She told newbeauty.com: “QVC, to the Love Wellness team and myself, is the perfect platform to really have direct, real-time conversations and speak to a new community of women. I feel like our brand has always been about education, transparency and offering real solutions for women’s health, and QVC as a platform really allows us to tell that story in a very meaningful way.

"We really get to go beyond a product on a shelf and engage with people, answer their questions, explain the science, and actually connect with women on this personal level that QVC allows you to do. So, I’m really excited to expand our mission to such a trusted place for women, and they’re already turning to QVC for wellness and self-care. Women’s wellness is a big part of their initiatives in 2025 and going forward, so to be one of the early brands in this space on the network is incredibly exciting. We’re very honoured.”

The brand specialises in products curated for personal hygiene, sexual, and vaginal health, selling supplements, wipes, cleansers, lubricants, multivitamins.

Kristen Stevens, Vice President of Home and GMM, QVC, commented: “The beginning of a new year is the perfect opportunity to focus on wellness and discover new products for self-care. As a ‘female-first’ lifestyle and supplement brand, Love Wellness empowers women to take control of their feminine health by cutting through the noise and misinformation and reframing women’s perspectives on how to care for their body.”

Stevens praised the 38-year-old beauty for “empowering” women and her work to erase the “stigma from feminine personal care”.

She added: “Lo Bosworth has done an amazing job removing the stigma from feminine personal care and providing solutions that are modern and effective. For our QVC customers, the majority of whom are women 50+, it is a time of their lives where they are experiencing physical, mental and emotional changes and need solutions that will help support them. We are excited to introduce Lo Bosworth and her innovative products to our customers, inspiring them to feel comfortable in the skin they are in and take charge of their own health.”