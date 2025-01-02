Carey Mulligan is the new face of Prada.

The 'Promising Young Woman' actress has been photographed by Steven Meisel for the fashion house's spring 2025 campaign, in which she plays multiple different women at the same time.

The company explained the new advertisement “explores the notion of plurality, simultaneously celebrating individuality and the ceaseless facets that comprise the complex identity of Prada — the multitudes that can be contained within a single whole."

In the portraits, Carey appears with her hair long, straight, curly, in a black wig and with a short pixie cut, wearing various different outfits and the caption, "Carey Mulligan Acts Like Prada" is written below each image, in a nod to the 2021 'Feels Like Prada' campaign.

The company told WWD of the caption: "[It] serves as a mantra that acknowledges the performative nature of Prada as an idea.

“Fashion here is a tool for change, clothes altering attitudes, shifting both our perceptions as viewers and Mulligan’s as performer.

"Yet these images are not just performances, rather they are embodiments of other lives, reflections of alternate realities channeled through one individual, fashion utilised as a tool to help transform.”

And just as the 'An Education' actress' transformations still leave her recognisable, Miuccia Prada and co-creative director Raf Simons' style is unique and “defies easy categorisation and singularity, its unpredictability and simultaneous coexistence of contradictory elements a reflection both of humanity, and the world today."

The 39-year-old actress - who has three children with husband Marcus Mumford - previously admitted she used to be "scared" of wearing designer gowns on the red carpet but becoming a parent made her care less.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "When I was younger I was riddled with insecurities - red carpets made me feel like crying. I was scared of wearing big expensive dresses. It felt like a model's job and I didn't know what role I was meant to play.

"The first time I did press after I'd had my daughter she was one month old. I literally ran to the red carpet, did it, ran home, pulled off my dress and fed her in my Spanx and six inch heels."