Gwyneth Paltrow is a "lip balm connoisseur" because she spent years suffering from chapped skin.
The 52-year-old 'Iron Man' star - who now runs wellness brand Goop - has confessed she has tried plenty of lip balms and masks over the years in a bid to perfect her pout but never found the solution - so she tasked her team at Goop to come up with a solution and they created the brand's new Nourishing Lip Repair Mask.
In a message posted on the brand's website, Gwyneth explained: "I have dry lips, so I’ve always been something of a lip balm - and lip mask - connoisseur.
"I wanted to make the best-ever lip mask: better than anything on the market, better than anything I’ve ever tried - the most nourishing, moisturizing, comforting mask we could possibly create. Because that’s what I need."
The Goop lip mask - which is priced at $30 - contains biomimetic ceramides to protect lips from environmental stressors, as well as cold-pressed fig seed oil, an acai fruit sterol complex, and vegan lanolin tp "hydrate deeply, protect, and enhance the lips’ barrier function".
Gwyneth added: "It took our product development team a long time to create what I was looking for, but it’s here, and I’m so proud of it."
The mask is designed to be used after a lip exfoliator and alongside Goop's Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($24) and Hydra-Barrier Gel Gloss ($30).
It comes after Gwyneth admitted she is a "total psycho" when developing beauty products because she won't stop until she's come up with "something incredible".
Gwyneth explained she's incredibly hands-on and "really inpatient" when developing new ideas for her skincare and make-up lines, telling Vanity Fair magazine: "I’m a total psycho when it comes to product development. I will not stop until we’ve created something that’s incredible.
"I’m also really impatient, so I want to see results really quickly ... The only reason to make something is if you can make something differentiated and up to my standards, which are extremely, extraordinarily high."
Tagged in Gwyneth Paltrow