JordanLuca designers Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto closed out their Milan Fashion Week show by getting married on the runway.

The couple - who met in 2011 and started their label in 2018 - stunned guests at their fall/winter 2025 presentation on Saturday (18.01.25) by going one better than the traditional bow to end the show, instead strolling out to a platform adorned by a pink curtain and flowers, where they exchanged vows in front of an officiant.

Appearing to announce the nuptials, the woman introduced herself as Arabella and, according to People magazine, said: "It's not every day that a show at Fashion Week ends with the designers producing a finale quite like this one.

"In fact, I'm going to be presumptuous and assume that none of you will have ever experienced anything like it.

"We all know that Jordan and Luca like to challenge the normal and they've excelled themselves this time. You really are in for a treat, something completely unique and unusual, much like Jordan and Luca themselves. Is it real? Is it imagined? What is this? Well I'll tell you, the show is the wedding and the wedding is the show."

The audience then cheered before the couple went on to exchange vows and shared a kiss after they were pronounced married.

Jordan and Luca then cut a huge wedding cake - which featured 3D-printed replicas of the happy couple on top - with their runway models gathered around.

The couple admitted they didn't "really believe" in the institution of marriage but felt it important to show off their love.

Jordan told Britain's Vogue magazine: “Part of us still doesn’t really believe in marriage, because so much of the institution is about ownership. I mean, even when writing our vows, it was interesting because we don’t feel the need to make these promises because we have already made them and we live them every day. But what we do believe is that love should be seen.”

And while planning the wedding was "really all quite organic", he and Luca had debated whether the ceremony should be at the start or end of their fashion show.

Jordan said they had concluded: “But it’s still a runway show, so that defines which one comes first."

Luca added: “Fashion comes first!”