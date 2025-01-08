Kendall Jenner likes to "find the balance between style and comfort".

Kendall Jenner is the new face of the activewear brand

The 29-year-old model is the new face of the British activewear brand Adanola, and Kendall has explained what she specifically looks for in activewear fashion.

The brunette beauty - who features in a new Adanola campaign - told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I always like to find the balance between style and comfort.

"It’s important to find fabrics and silhouettes you feel good in and have your go-to basics. Layering is also key for versatility. I find that layering a cool jacket can almost always elevate an outfit."

Kendall admitted she's "really drawn to the versatility and minimalism of Adanola’s designs".

The model added: "I love that their pieces are not only functional for workouts, but also stylish enough to wear every day."

Hyrum Cook, the founder of Adanola, is "thrilled" to have joined forces with the world-famous star.

Hyrum said in a statement: "Kendall represents the modern Adanola woman - effortlessly stylish, adaptable, and always on the go.

"We’re thrilled to have her bring our vision for this collection to life, as she perfectly embodies the blend of form and function we strive for in every piece."

Kendall also revealed that she loved the experience of shooting the new Adanola campaign.

The runway star praised the "comfort and quality of the new collection".

Kendall - who first found fame on the reality TV series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - said: "I had so much fun shooting the new Adanola campaign.

"Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional."