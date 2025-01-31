Kim Jones is leaving Dior Homme.

The 51-year-old designer is stepping down as artistic director - a position he has held since 2018 - and hailed his time with the French fashion house a "true honour".

He said in a statement: “It was a true honour to have been able to create my collections within the House of Dior, a symbol of absolute excellence. I express my deep gratitude to my studio and the ateliers who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. They have brought my creations to life.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the artists and friends I have met through my collaborations. Lastly, I feel sincere gratitude towards Bernard and Delphine Arnault, who have given me their full support.”

Meanwhile, Delphine Arnault, chair and chief executive of Christian Dior Couture, thanked Kim for his work and praised his "talent and creativity".

She said: “I am extremely grateful for the remarkable work done by Kim Jones, his studio and the ateliers. With all his talent and creativity, he has constantly reinterpreted the House’s heritage with genuine freedom of tone and surprising, highly desirable artistic collaborations.”

Her remarks were echoed in a statement made by Dior to announce the news on social media.

They said: "The House of Dior wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Kim Jones, who has accelerated the development of men's collections internationally and has greatly contributed to the worldwide influence of the house by creating an inspiring wardrobe that is both classic and contemporary, and connected to some artists of our time,"

The news comes a week after Kim presented Dior's 2025 fall menswear collection and was also awarded with France's highest civilian accolade, being appointed a Knight of the Legion of Honor.

There has not yet been an announcement about his successor at the brand.

Last October, Kim stepped down from his other position, womenswear artistic director at Fendi.