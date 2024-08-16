Kylie Jenner has declared there's "nothing more fun than cosmetics and fashion".

Kylie Jenner is enjoying working on her fashion brand KHY

The reality TV star made millions from her Kylie Cosmetics line since launching it with Lip Kits back in 2015 and she recently turned her hand to designing clothes by starting her KHY brand - and Kylie has now insisted she's finally having "fun" with fashion after spending most of her twenties raising her two young children.

She told British Vogue: "I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son …

"I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world."

Kylie added of her business ventures: "There is nothing more fun in this world than cosmetics and fashion. The Lip Kits have been around for so long.

"Ten years now, so fashion is my new baby and I am having the most fun. But they go hand in hand. Every fashion look I wear has so much to do with the glam."

Kylie launched KHY last year and insisted she wanted to bring "creativity and quality" to her fans at an accessible price.

She previously explained in a statement: "Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion. We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price. “

"I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price."

The range includes coats, tops and faux-leather pants, with prices ranging from $48 to $198 and Kylie recently added a swimwear line.