Kylie Jenner's top beauty tip is applying SPF to her face every day.

Kylie Jenner won't leave the house without SPF

Kylie Jenner won't leave the house without SPF

The reality TV star - who runs her successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line - has admitted she is "religious" about sun protection and credits her sister Khloe Kardashian with teaching her SPF also needs to be applied to her hands.

She told Elle.com: "Khloe is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands ... I’m religious about applying it [SPF], and I never leave the house without putting it on my face."

'The Kardashians' star went on to reveal she's been embracing a more natural look recently and now tries to wear minimal make-up and make bold statements through her hair or nails instead.

She explained: "I’ve recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through! But I've always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails."

Kylie also stressed the importance of "self-care" and revealed she feels good when she's eating healthily and working out.

She added: "Self-care is so important – no matter how busy I get, I have to make sure I take time for myself. I really consider working out to be a big part of my self-care routine, I try to do it at least 4-5 times a week ...

"I’ve been working out regularly and eating healthy, and I feel amazing."

Tagged in