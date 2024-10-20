Kylie Jenner's top beauty tip is applying SPF to her face every day.

Kylie Jenner won't leave the house without SPF

The reality TV star - who runs her successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line - has admitted she is "religious" about sun protection and credits her sister Khloe Kardashian with teaching her SPF also needs to be applied to her hands.

She told Elle.com: "Khloe is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands ... I’m religious about applying it [SPF], and I never leave the house without putting it on my face."

'The Kardashians' star went on to reveal she's been embracing a more natural look recently and now tries to wear minimal make-up and make bold statements through her hair or nails instead.

She explained: "I’ve recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through! But I've always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails."

Kylie also stressed the importance of "self-care" and revealed she feels good when she's eating healthily and working out.

She added: "Self-care is so important – no matter how busy I get, I have to make sure I take time for myself. I really consider working out to be a big part of my self-care routine, I try to do it at least 4-5 times a week ...

"I’ve been working out regularly and eating healthy, and I feel amazing."